Viktor Hovland withdraws from US Open after getting sand in eyes

Viktor Hovland withdrew from the US Open on Friday after getting sand in his eyes.

Golf Channel reporter Steve Sands shared on Friday’s telecast of the US Open that Hovland got some sand in his eyes while warming up prior to his second round at Torrey Pines.

Hovland shot a 3-over 74 in his first round on Thursday. He was through 10 holes of his second round and had put up a 46 with four bogeys and a double bogey. He decided he had enough and withdrew.

Hovland was having major issues with his driver and had to get a new one for Friday after throwing his in the trash on Thursday.

Just watched Viktor Hovland put his driver in a trash can on the range and walk away. Jovially, of course. (I think it was cracked, still pretty hilarious). — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 17, 2021

He kept missing fairways during his second round.

Commentators have acknowledged Viktor had to get a new driver before today's round. So far, he's hit 1 of 6 fairways.

+4 thru 8, +7 total, T111, 12 back. pic.twitter.com/1jTstFOcCQ — Viktor Hovland Updates (@HovlandTracker) June 18, 2021

The 23-year-old was nine over for the tournament when he decided to withdraw.

Hovland has two career PGA Tour wins and has finished as high as 12th in a major. He was part of a headline earlier this year when he was penalized after his mom brought an error to his attention.