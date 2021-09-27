What did Tommy Fleetwood do in the Europe team room at Ryder Cup?

What on earth did Tommy Fleetwood do in the Team Europe team room at the Ryder Cup this year? That is what fans want to know.

Team Europe was beaten badly by the United States in the Ryder Cup this year, losing 19-9. Despite the defeat, Team Europe had tremendous camaraderie, according to their accounts. And it seems like Fleetwood did something in their team room that helped with their bonding.

On a few occasions during their post-event press conference, the entire group made reference to and had laughs about something Fleetwood did in the team room.

The first instance came when Ian Poulter was talking about how close they were. He mentioned the team room and gave a nod to Fleetwood, which left his teammates laughing.

“Only we know what happens in these team rooms, ay, Tommy?” Poulter said.

A few minutes later, things got really wild.

Europe captain Padraig Harrington was asked what his abiding memory would be. He then started cracking up, and the entire team started laughing for about 30 seconds like they had a big inside joke. Once again, they were laughing about Fleetwood in the team room.

The stuff the players were saying sounded somewhat like the Dani Rojas song from “Ted Lasso.”

Then later on, Viktor Hovland joked about getting to know his teammates better, “maybe a little too well.”

So what did Fleetwood do? Did he streak around the locker room singing his name to the tune of the Dani Rojas song? We need to know! Or maybe that’s just a secret that helped the team bond.