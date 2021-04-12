Will Zalatoris has great response to Adam Sandler tweet

Will Zalatoris was one of the stories of the 2021 Masters, and he will be remembered in part for his good sense of humor.

Zalatoris performed admirably on the big stage at Augusta National, finishing second at 9-under for the event. Many watching the event at home noticed how much Zalatoris resembled the first caddie Adam Sandler’s character had in “Happy Gilmore.”

Zalatoris even got in on the joke and had a great response through his equipment.

As if that weren’t enough, Sandler commented on the resemblance by referencing the movie.

Have fun today young man. Mr. Gilmore is watching you and very proud. pic.twitter.com/iwOEuMdR8W — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) April 11, 2021

After the tournament ended, Zalatoris responded to the tweet and humorously offered his services to Happy Gilmore.

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

How can you not like someone who gets in on the joke like that?

Zalatoris is only 24 and finished second in what was just his first Masters ever. He seems to have a bright, and likely humorous future ahead.