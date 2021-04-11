Will Zalatoris has fun with ‘Happy Gilmore’ comparisons

Will Zalatoris generated some buzz as a sleeper pick leading up to the 2021 Masters, and he has lived up to the hype through the first three rounds. Aside from his impressive golf game, you may have also heard of Zalatoris because of a hilarious pop culture reference — one the 24-year-old is embracing.

Many fans have hilariously observed that Zalatoris bears a striking resemblance to the actor who played Happy Gilmore’s first caddy in Adam Sandler’s legendary “Happy Gilmore” film.

Will Zalatoris How It Started How It’s Going pic.twitter.com/bEkRb2IkSK — MyBookie Sportsbook (@MyBookieBet) April 9, 2021

Zalatoris, who entered the final round of the Masters tied for second at 7-under and just four strokes off the lead, is having fun with the comparison. He even had one of his wedges custom stamped to read “Mr. Gilmore I’m your caddy.”

"Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy" Will Zalatoris has embraced the Happy Gilmore comparison. (@Titleist) pic.twitter.com/zpEB3hMh80 — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) April 11, 2021

For those of you who somehow don’t get the reference, you can see the scene from “Happy Gilmore” below:

It’s no wonder Zalatoris can’t deny it. There is definitely a resemblance, and it’s fantastic.