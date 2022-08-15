Will Zalatoris delivered great line during first PGA Tour win

Will Zalatoris finally broke through at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday with his first ever PGA Tour win, and he made it no secret that he was thrilled to silence the critics.

Zalatoris beat Sepp Straka in a three-hole playoff to open up the FedExCup Playoffs. There would not have been extra holes without Zalatoris draining a 10-foot par putt on the 18th hole in regulation. After that putt rolled in, Zalatoris turned to his caddie with an emphatic fist pump and screamed, “What are they gonna say now?!”

"What are they gonna say now?!" pic.twitter.com/4vZcI82Art — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2022

That was an obvious message for the naysayers. Zalatoris, 25, has been in contention in numerous PGA Tour events over the past two years. He has eight top-10 finishes this season, including a tie for sixth place at the Masters, a tie for second at the U.S Open, and a loss in a PGA Championship playoff. The weakest part of his game has been his putting, but that was not the case down the stretch on Sunday.

We know Zalatoris pays attention to what is said about him on social media. He made that obvious when he called out some fans following his heartbreaking loss at the US Open back in June.

Now that Zalatoris has finally gotten over the hump, the sky is the limit.