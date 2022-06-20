Will Zalatoris has message for Instagram haters

Will Zalatoris had a message for his Instagram haters following the US Open on Sunday.

Zalatoris finished tied for second place at the US Open and was one stroke behind champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Zalatoris narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have allowed him to tie Fitzpatrick and go to a playoff.

Will Zalatoris was THIS close to forcing a playoff. 😱 pic.twitter.com/AQBwuO1xmf — Covers (@Covers) June 19, 2022

The 25-year-old’s heartbreaking finish at The Country Club follows a recent pattern for him. Zalatoris finished second to Hideki Matsuyama by a stroke at the 2021 Masters; he lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff at the PGA Championship in May; and he lost in a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Zalatoris spoke with reporters after his second-place finish at the US Open and had something to say to the critics on Instagram.

“I’m sure all the Instagram morons are going to say it has something to do with my left wrist flexion coming down, but I promise you, it’s got nothing to do with it. I think just keep doing what we’re doing. This one stings for sure, but I know that we’re going to get this,” Zalatoris said.

Zalatoris takes some criticism because of the unconventional positioning of his left wrist on his backswing.

Love Will Zalatoris’ swing! The poster child for the antithesis of left wrist in flexion! Proving there is more than one way to do it! Lovely high arm swing, fast arms down with huge spin n Sidebend. Oozes torque and speed! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMpygH36aI — JonathanYarwood (@JonathanYarwood) May 21, 2022

Love Will Zalatoris, such a breath of fresh air. A great example of a high armswing and “cupped” left wrist style backswing. To a shallow and spin downswing. Steep to shallow. So many styles. Don’t follow just one of you’re a coach. #justsayin (Vid @Titleist) pic.twitter.com/7LNVW4iHkF — JonathanYarwood (@JonathanYarwood) February 17, 2022

The positioning works for him, so like he says, he’ll stick with it.

Zalatoris also has received criticism over his putting stroke, but he’s standing by it.

Will Zalatoris’ short putting stroke is nightmare fuel. pic.twitter.com/u6mgzwTBgF — FTNBets (@FTNBets) June 19, 2022

Zalatoris may be racking up second-place finishes, but if he keeps on going like he is, he will probably have a breakthrough before too long.