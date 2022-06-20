 Skip to main content
Will Zalatoris has message for Instagram haters

June 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Will Zalatoris finishes a swing

Apr 11, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Will Zalatoris had a message for his Instagram haters following the US Open on Sunday.

Zalatoris finished tied for second place at the US Open and was one stroke behind champion Matt Fitzpatrick. Zalatoris narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 72nd hole that would have allowed him to tie Fitzpatrick and go to a playoff.

The 25-year-old’s heartbreaking finish at The Country Club follows a recent pattern for him. Zalatoris finished second to Hideki Matsuyama by a stroke at the 2021 Masters; he lost to Justin Thomas in a playoff at the PGA Championship in May; and he lost in a playoff at the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

Zalatoris spoke with reporters after his second-place finish at the US Open and had something to say to the critics on Instagram.

“I’m sure all the Instagram morons are going to say it has something to do with my left wrist flexion coming down, but I promise you, it’s got nothing to do with it. I think just keep doing what we’re doing. This one stings for sure, but I know that we’re going to get this,” Zalatoris said.

Zalatoris takes some criticism because of the unconventional positioning of his left wrist on his backswing.

The positioning works for him, so like he says, he’ll stick with it.

Zalatoris also has received criticism over his putting stroke, but he’s standing by it.

Zalatoris may be racking up second-place finishes, but if he keeps on going like he is, he will probably have a breakthrough before too long.

