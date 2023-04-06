Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters just before first round

One of the favorites to contend at the Masters withdrew on Thursday before his opening round.

Just before his scheduled 1:24 EST tee time on Thursday, Will Zalatoris announced that he would not be able to play at Augusta National due to a back injury.

Zalatoris revealed last year that he had suffered two herniated disks in his back. He sat out for four months before returning in January with some tweaks to his swing that he hoped would help the issue. He has not played since the Players Championship last month, where he finished 73rd.

Many viewed Zalatoris as a dark horse to win the 2023 Masters because of how well he has played at Augusta National. The 26-year-old was the runner-up at the Masters in 2021 and finished tied for sixth last year.

Zalatoris quickly became a fan favorite with the enthusiasm he showed while winning his first event last year. Pulling out of the Masters must have been an extremely difficult decision.