 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 6, 2023

Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters just before first round

April 6, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Will Zalatoris finishes a swing

Apr 11, 2021; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of The Masters golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

One of the favorites to contend at the Masters withdrew on Thursday before his opening round.

Just before his scheduled 1:24 EST tee time on Thursday, Will Zalatoris announced that he would not be able to play at Augusta National due to a back injury.

Zalatoris revealed last year that he had suffered two herniated disks in his back. He sat out for four months before returning in January with some tweaks to his swing that he hoped would help the issue. He has not played since the Players Championship last month, where he finished 73rd.

Many viewed Zalatoris as a dark horse to win the 2023 Masters because of how well he has played at Augusta National. The 26-year-old was the runner-up at the Masters in 2021 and finished tied for sixth last year.

Zalatoris quickly became a fan favorite with the enthusiasm he showed while winning his first event last year. Pulling out of the Masters must have been an extremely difficult decision.

Article Tags

2023 MastersWill Zalatoris
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus