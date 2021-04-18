Barstool Sports founder renting Floyd Mayweather’s old house for insane price

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy sure has come a long way since he was hustling around the Boston area handing out free newspapers. The home he is currently renting in South Florida is a reminder of that.

If you have watched any of Portnoy’s famous pizza reviews recently, you know he has been spending a lot of time in the Sunshine State. Mary K. Jacob of Page Six learned this week that Portnoy is renting a Miami Beach home formerly owned by Floyd Mayweather Jr. at a modest rate of $200,000 per month.

Mayweather bought the waterfront estate for $7.7 million in 2016 and sold it at a loss for $6.25 million last fall. A Barstool representative hinted to Page Six recently that Portnoy may buy property in Florida, saying the 44-year-old “loves warm breezes, pretty señoritas and low taxes so anything is possible.”

Portnoy has grown Barstool Sports into a media and sports gambling empire. We got an idea of just how rich he is when he paid an insane amount of money just to troll Roger Goodell last year. Life certainly seems good for the Boston native.