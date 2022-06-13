 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 12, 2022

Paulina Gretzky shares how Wayne reacted after meeting DJ for first time

June 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Wayne Gretzky looks ahead

Jun 21, 2019; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Wayne Gretzky on stage as Philip Broberg is selected as the number eight overall pick to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Paulina Gretzky recently got married to Dustin Johnson after nearly a decade of being in a relationship together. Apparently her parents were big supporters of the wedding.

Gretzky answered fan questions over her Instagram Story on Sunday. She was asked by a fan how her father Wayne recated to meeting Johnson for the first time.

“He told me I should marry him …” Paulina responded.

That’s a pretty nice reception from her father.

Marrying into the Gretzky family can’t be easy. Imagine going to meet your girlfriend’s father, and it’s the greatest hockey player ever. There has to be some intimidation going on. But apparently Wayne liked Johnson.

There seemed to be a ton of family support for the relationship between Paulina and Dustin. You may recall that it was Paulina’s mom Janet who initially set up the couple.

Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013, though they did not marry until this year. They have two sons together.

H/T The Spun

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus