Paulina Gretzky shares how Wayne reacted after meeting DJ for first time

Paulina Gretzky recently got married to Dustin Johnson after nearly a decade of being in a relationship together. Apparently her parents were big supporters of the wedding.

Gretzky answered fan questions over her Instagram Story on Sunday. She was asked by a fan how her father Wayne recated to meeting Johnson for the first time.

“He told me I should marry him …” Paulina responded.

That’s a pretty nice reception from her father.

Marrying into the Gretzky family can’t be easy. Imagine going to meet your girlfriend’s father, and it’s the greatest hockey player ever. There has to be some intimidation going on. But apparently Wayne liked Johnson.

There seemed to be a ton of family support for the relationship between Paulina and Dustin. You may recall that it was Paulina’s mom Janet who initially set up the couple.

Gretzky and Johnson got engaged in 2013, though they did not marry until this year. They have two sons together.

H/T The Spun