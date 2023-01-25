Livvy Dunne gives idea of how much she makes in NIL money

Livvy Dunne is the highest-earning female college athlete in the Name, Image and Likeness realm. But just how much money does she take in? She recently gave us an idea.

Dunne, who is a junior and member of LSU’s gymnastics team, conducted an interview with TODAY and was asked to give an idea of her earnings. She was asked if the amount was in the six or seven-figure range.

“I’m very grateful to be making seven figures,” Dunne said. “It is very cool that someone in college has the opportunity to do that now.”

Seven figures means she earns more than $1 million through NIL deals.

Dunne has over 10 million followers across her social media profiles. Her popularity is so great that LSU had to implement security measures for her meets. Dunne has deals with Forever 21, Vuori and LinkTree. In 2021, Dunne was a WCGA All-American.