Friday, September 29, 2023

6-foot-8 high school QB is going viral

September 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jamar Graham waits for a snap

A high school quarterback is giving his opponents nightmares.

Jamar Graham is a 6-foot-8, 255-pound quarterback from Tucker High School in Tucker, Ga. The senior has recently gone viral because of his massive stature and cannon arm. Not surprisingly, defenders often seem allergic to tackling him. You can see some Graham’s highlights below:

As Grayson Weir of Bro Bible notes, Graham first gained attention in 2021 when he led Cedar Grove (Ga.) High School to a Class 3A state championship. Graham had 1,732 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore that season.

This season, the 17-year-old Graham has 775 yards and 8 total touchdowns through five games. While he has run through plenty of overwhelmed defenders, Graham also throws a beautiful deep ball.

Graham is a 3-star prospect and has received offers from Alcorn State, Florida Atlantic and UAB. The way he went viral reminded many people of the TCU lineman who weighs well over 400 pounds.

