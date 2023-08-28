445-pound TCU offensive lineman goes viral

TCU offensive lineman Brione Ramsey-Brooks has yet to play in a college football game, but the freshman is quickly becoming a household name. The main reason for that is he is almost impossible to miss.

Ramsey-Brooks arrived at TCU as a 3-star recruit out of South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas. He has gone viral in recent weeks because people are in awe of his size. According to TCU’s official roster, Ramsey Brooks is 6-foot-5 and weighs 455 pounds. No, that is not a typo. See for yourself:

TCU freshman Brione Ramsey brooks is a fkn unit 6’5 | 455 Pounds pic.twitter.com/30XvloCQLP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 26, 2023

The incredible thing is Ramsey-Brooks actually looks light on his feet. As you might expect, most of his high school highlights involve him bulldozing defenders.

I have recently discovered my new favorite athlete. His name is Brione “Big Bubba” Ramsey-Brooks. He’s a 6’5, 455 (!!) lb freshman OL for TCU. And he eats defenders for quite literally every meal. https://t.co/MXU8fVxNeM pic.twitter.com/DJihl1y3CS — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 8, 2023

Size does not always translate into productivity. There is a reason most Division I college football players and beyond are not that large. That said, Ramsey-Brooks did help lead his high school to back-to-back state championships before landing a full scholarship from a top program. We can only hope he continues to be a 455-pound highlight machine.