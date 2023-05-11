Alarming incident during Texas softball game under investigation

A troubling incident that took place during a Texas high school softball game over the weekend is under review by school administrators.

Facebook user Dustin Ferguson shared a video from Saturday’s game between Texas schools McCamey and Cisco. In the clip, McCamey’s catcher is shown turning and firing a ball directly into the batter’s helmet despite no runner heading for third base.

There has been debate over whether the catcher intentionally threw the ball at the hitter’s head.

WATCH: People are debating whether or not McCamey's catcher intentionally hit the batter in this viral video on FB. We've reached out to the school's athletic director and head softball coach and are waiting for response. We'll keep you updated. : Dustin Ferguson@newswest9 pic.twitter.com/wKnNuMGg5A — Jenna Elique (@EliqueJenna) May 9, 2023

A runner was on second at the time, but it is clear she was not trying to advance. The catcher seemed to wait roughly three seconds before standing up and firing the ball into the side of the batter’s head.

A spokesperson from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) told Jenna Elique of NewsWest9 that the incident is being reviewed.

“The UIL is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information,” the spokesperson said.

That apparently was not the first time something similar has happened. According to a game recap that was published earlier this month by Coleman Today, McCamey’s catcher threw at the heads of two different batters during a game on April 27. In the first instance, the batter was called out for interference. It is possible that McCamey’s catcher throws at hitters who step out of the box in an attempt to draw interference calls.

As Outkick’s Grayson Weir noted, a batter can’t be called for interference if the catcher intentionally causes the batter to interfere. That may be part of what Texas administrators are looking into.

Either way, the play seems dangerous. Officials likely want to do something to make sure it does not continue to happen.