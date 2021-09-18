Powerhouse Bishop Gorman blew 17-point lead in 70 seconds

It’s not often you’ll see Bishop Gorman High School lose a football game. It’s even rarer that they’ll do it the way they did on Friday.

Bishop Gorman came into Friday’s game ranked seventh in the nation by USA Today, and were justifying that status when they led Hamilton 24-7 with just over a minute left. What followed was a collapse for the ages.

After a field goal to make it 24-10, Hamilton successfully recovered two onside kicks in the final 1:04 of play, then turned both recoveries into touchdowns. The second culminated in a successful two-point conversion by Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, a West Virginia commit, to put Hamilton up 25-24 just before time expired.

Hamilton HS scored 18 points in just over 1 minute to win the game (via @FTBVids_YT)pic.twitter.com/saKMgRcqiA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2021

Bishop Gorman should be thankful they’re not up against Tom Brady or they’d be hearing about this for years.

This actually marks Bishop Gorman’s first defeat since Nov. 22, 2019, when they were upset by Liberty High School in the regional finals. They’ll get back on track, but this one will sting.