Tom Brady celebrated funny ‘holiday’ over weekend

March 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Atlanta Falcons fans were once again reminded of their team’s epic Super Bowl collapse on Sunday, and Tom Brady was there to lead the charge.

The date on Sunday was March 28, or 3-28. That date serves as an annual reminder for Falcons fans that their team blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. As he has done in the past, Brady got in on the fun.

This is apparently going to be an annual tradition for Brady. If you remember, he spent March 28 last year rewatching some highlights from the epic comeback he orchestrated.

To their credit, the Falcons have had a great sense of humor about the meltdown with tweets like this. Their fans probably don’t find it quite as funny.

