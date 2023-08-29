Georgia high school football coach arrested after punching kid on sideline

An assistant coach for a Georgia high school football team was arrested over the weekend after being captured on video punching one of his team’s players on the sideline.

Carl Sledge is a volunteer coach for Mays High School in Georgia. His team was facing Douglas County on Saturday and lost 48-42.

During the game, Mays was leading 12-0 after the first quarter, and Sledge was seen getting intense on the sideline with one of his players. He ended up punching the player in the stomach. The player then hunched over, seemingly in pain.

This just happened as I turned on the Tv and saw this. This is completely unacceptable and in no way is this guy a Coach. He punched the kid. Mays vs Douglas County. A Mays Coach if you want to call him a Coach. pic.twitter.com/Yla4jcNp8N — Ted (@tedtaylor1) August 26, 2023

Sledge was taken away by an Atlanta Public Schools police officer following the incident. A spokesperson said that Sledge was being charged with battery.

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman told Atlanta News First in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”