 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 29, 2023

Georgia high school football coach arrested after punching kid on sideline

August 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Coach ready to punch a player

An assistant coach for a Georgia high school football team was arrested over the weekend after being captured on video punching one of his team’s players on the sideline.

Carl Sledge is a volunteer coach for Mays High School in Georgia. His team was facing Douglas County on Saturday and lost 48-42.

During the game, Mays was leading 12-0 after the first quarter, and Sledge was seen getting intense on the sideline with one of his players. He ended up punching the player in the stomach. The player then hunched over, seemingly in pain.

Sledge was taken away by an Atlanta Public Schools police officer following the incident. A spokesperson said that Sledge was being charged with battery.

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman told Atlanta News First in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Article Tags

Carl Sledge
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus