Georgia high school QB prospect dies at age 18

Robbie Roper, a high school quarterback who was expected to play at the collegiate level next season, tragically died this week.

Roper’s family shared the sad news in a statement on Wednesday.

Hey everyone, here is the update on Robbie. pic.twitter.com/oZuzCT7czf — Robbie Roper 6'4 215lb Dual Threat QB / GPA 3.9 (@robbieroper2022) December 22, 2021

Roper was a star quarterback at Roswell High School in Georgia. His coach, Chris Prewett, told Todd Holcomb of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper died following complications from a routine surgery.

“Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him,” the coach said. “Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else.”

In a season in which he was named the Georgia Region 5 Class 7A player of the year, Roper threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns. He led his school to a 10-3 record.

Roper was also an excellent student and had a 3.9 GPA.

Roper had been recruited by Massachusetts, UConn, Morehead State and other schools. He had not yet committed to a college program.