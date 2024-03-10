High school player misses game after being injured by cheerleader during team intros

A high school basketball player in Oregon missed his team’s game on Thursday after being injured by a cheerleader on a freak accident during team introductions.

Play-by-play announcer Chris Clayton shared a video via social media on Saturday of the incident. The incident took place prior to the start of an OSAA 6A boys state tournament consolation game between Barlow and Jesuit.

Barlow Bruins players were running through a lineup of teammates and cheerleaders as they were introduced. Bruins senior Sentori Martino began to veer off to his left after running through the introduction tunnel. One of the cheerleaders could be seen peeking over her right shoulder to make sure nobody was coming before doing a back handspring. Unfortunately, the cheerleader forgot to check over her left shoulder, so she didn’t realize that Martino was coming.

The cheerleader ended up inadvertently kicking him in the head/shoulder area.

Crazy incident this morning before Barlow’s consolation matchup with Jesuit at the OSAA 6A boys state tournament. Bruins senior Sentori Martino inadvertently kicked by a cheerleader. Unfortunately, he did not play in the game. pic.twitter.com/7g3zS9nAov — Chris Clayton (@1ChrisClayton) March 9, 2024

Martino missed the game after being injured by that kick.

Barlow still won the game 69-39 despite Martino’s injury.

Martino is a good player and was named honorable mention for his conference.