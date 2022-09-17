 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 17, 2022

Video: High school team scores on amazing behind-the-back pass

September 17, 2022
by Larry Brown

Player throws behind the back

A high school football team in Wisconsin scored on an impressive trick play on Friday night.

Almond-Bancroft beat Tri-County 52-19 in a game of 8-man football. At one point, Almond-Bancroft went for two and converted.

The quarterback took the snap and just when a pass rusher was approaching, he tossed up the ball into the end zone by going behind his back with his left hand.

Take a look:

That looked like Mike Evans in the end zone outjumping the defense for the conversion.

According to the person who shared the video on Twitter, that was T.J. Lamb tossing the pass to Ayden Phillips. Well done, gentlemen.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus