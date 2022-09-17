Video: High school team scores on amazing behind-the-back pass

A high school football team in Wisconsin scored on an impressive trick play on Friday night.

Almond-Bancroft beat Tri-County 52-19 in a game of 8-man football. At one point, Almond-Bancroft went for two and converted.

The quarterback took the snap and just when a pass rusher was approaching, he tossed up the ball into the end zone by going behind his back with his left hand.

Take a look:

@SportsCenter #SCTop10 Amazing behind the back 2pt conversion pitch and catch from T.J. Lamb to Ayden Phillips in a big 52-19 win for the Almond-Bancroft Eagles! pic.twitter.com/rSWsUN9QjN — snakestar78 (@snakestar78) September 17, 2022

That looked like Mike Evans in the end zone outjumping the defense for the conversion.

According to the person who shared the video on Twitter, that was T.J. Lamb tossing the pass to Ayden Phillips. Well done, gentlemen.