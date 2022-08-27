 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 26, 2022

Video: High school football coach bloodied in fight while scouting opponent

August 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Two people in a fight

A Mississippi high school football coach was bloodied after getting into a fight with a fellow spectator at a recent high school football game.

The coach in question is Jim Nowell, who is the head coach at Heidelberg High School in Heidelberg, Miss. The Laurel Leader-Call reported about the incident, which took place at a game between Wayne County High and Quitman High on Thursday night. The Leader-Call says fans claimed Nowell smelled of alcohol and was being belligerent. Nowell apparently mocked Wayne County for struggling against Quitman.

A fan sitting a few rows below Nowell apparently asked the coach to stop using profanity. Nowell, who was scouting ahead of a Sept. 2 game between his school and Quitman, ended up fighting the man.

You can see videos of the fight below:

While we don’t know whether the fight continued past where the videos ended, what we do know is a photo showed Nowell with blood dripping down his forehead.

The coach ended up being escorted out by security.

Nowell coached Heidelberg to a 5-4 record and region title last year. He has previously served as LSU’s strength coach. He didn’t look so strong in that fight.

H/T Barstool Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus