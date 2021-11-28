Brady Tkachuk says he was bite victim of Brendan Lemieux

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was irate after he was sent to the penalty box for his scrum with Brendan Lemieux on Saturday night, and he had no problem sharing why after the game. To say Tkachuk unloaded on Lemieux would be an understatement.

Tkachuk and Lemieux got into it along the boards with the Senators trailing the LA Kings 3-2 late in the third period. During the fight, Tkachuk told the officials that Lemieux bit his hand. Tkachuk was still pleading his case to the referees when he went to the penalty box.

Brady Tkachuk claims Brendan Lemieux bit him. 😳 Lemieux given a 5-minute major and is ejected for biting.#NHL #Senators pic.twitter.com/XRCjTTnfVe — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 28, 2021

Tkachuk was assessed a 2-minute penalty for roughing, while Lemieux got a 5-minute misconduct and was ejected. Tkachuk was asked about the incident after Ottawa’s 4-2 loss, and he called Lemeiux “gutless.” He also said Lemieux shouldn’t be in the NHL and that the Kings were the only team willing to sign him after he begged.

The full rant is worth a read:

It was hard to tell when the bite occurred in the video, but the NHL will look into the incident. One thing is for certain — Tkachuk may hate Lemieux more than any player has ever hated an opponent.