Bruce Cassidy rips officials over calls against Bruins in Game 5

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy ripped the referees over their calls in Game 5 of the team’s second-round series with the New York Islanders.

The Bruins lost 5-4 and fell behind 3-2 in their series. Cassidy felt like the officials were being too charitable towards the Islanders and said so after the game.

“It’s a very well-respected management and coaching staff over there. But they sell a narrative over there that they’re the New York Saints rather than the New York Islanders,” Cassidy said.

"I think they sell a narrative over there that's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders" Bruce Cassidy had a lot to say after the B's loss tonight pic.twitter.com/vedAMAaSXe — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 8, 2021

Islanders coach Barry Trotz responded after the game and said the few amount of penalties for them is consistent with how they have been throughout the season.

Barry Trotz responds to Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy's "New York Saints" comment "We were one of the least penalized teams in the whole league, you'll have to ask him" pic.twitter.com/9pDN1gvfhM — Islanders Videos (@SNY_Islanders) June 8, 2021

The Bruins had twice as many penalty minutes in the game compared to the Islanders (8 to 4). Worse, those penalties had consequences, as the Isles scored three power-play goals.

Cassidy wasn’t alone in his feelings about the penalty calls.

“There’s plenty they could call our way. They didn’t. That’s pretty much all I can say. I don’t want to get really much deeper than that,” David Pastrnak said. “Obviously I think if you’re gonna call those, the first two penalties, you gotta call it both ways.”

Pastrnak scored two goals for Boston in the loss.

Cassidy also complained about the way Patrice Bergeron was thrown out of a faceoff in Game 5. He believes Trotz’s comments ahead of Game 5 about Bergeron “cheating” in faceoffs led to the Game 5 result.

Cassidy will probably be fined for his comments. But with his Bruins now down 3-2, the fine is likely well worth it to him.