Bruins fans had the same reaction to the Charlie Coyle trade

The Boston Bruins on Friday traded Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Though Bruins fans may not be thrilled about losing Coyle, they are pleased with the return.

In return for Coyle, the Bruins received Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and a second-round pick. Mittelstadt is signed through 2027 at $5.75 million per year. Coyle is signed through 2026 at $5.25 million per year.

Bruins fans think the team got a haul in return for Coyle, who had been with the team since 2018-2019.

Mittlestadt is a buy low candidate. But to get him AND a 2nd plus Zellers for a 33 year old Charlie Coyle is some borderline sorcery. — Mike From Woburn (@MikeFromWoburn) March 7, 2025

i think i like it https://t.co/ST4ctE2PIn — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) March 7, 2025

Huge fan of this move for Coyle. Smart sell https://t.co/KfW69qaCox — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 7, 2025

If you don't like that return for Coyle, I don't know what to tell you. — Locked On Bruins (@LockedNHLBruins) March 7, 2025

All this for Coyle would be a haul for a guy I absolutely think they needed to move. https://t.co/5fEvDcBTPc — Joéy Juneau (@TheBonanzaLine) March 7, 2025

The Bruins had acquired Coyle in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in February 2019. The 33-year-old center has 22 points in 64 games this season. He had a career-high 60 points last season and is set to become a free agent after next season.

Mittelstadt began his career with the Buffalo Sabres before being acquired by the Avalanche at last year’s trade deadline. He has 34 points in 63 games this season.