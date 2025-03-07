Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Bruins fans had the same reaction to the Charlie Coyle trade

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

The Boston Bruins on Friday traded Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche ahead of the NHL trade deadline. Though Bruins fans may not be thrilled about losing Coyle, they are pleased with the return.

In return for Coyle, the Bruins received Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and a second-round pick. Mittelstadt is signed through 2027 at $5.75 million per year. Coyle is signed through 2026 at $5.25 million per year.

Bruins fans think the team got a haul in return for Coyle, who had been with the team since 2018-2019.

The Boston Bruins logo

The Bruins had acquired Coyle in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in February 2019. The 33-year-old center has 22 points in 64 games this season. He had a career-high 60 points last season and is set to become a free agent after next season.

Mittelstadt began his career with the Buffalo Sabres before being acquired by the Avalanche at last year’s trade deadline. He has 34 points in 63 games this season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!