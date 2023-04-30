Bruins expected to make major change for Game 7

The Boston Bruins are looking to avoid arguably the worst disappointment in NHL history, and it would appear they are going to make a change at the most crucial point in the season.

Linus Ullmark has struggled in Boston’s series against the Florida Panthers. He allowed six goals in his team’s 7-5 loss (one empty-netter) on Friday night, which forced a Game 7 in Boston. According to multiple reports, the Bruins are planning to sit Ullmark in favor of Jeremy Swayman for Game 7 on Sunday.

Tonight’s expected lineup: Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Zacha-Krejci-Pastrnak

Hall-Coyle-Bertuzzi

Frederic-Nosek-Hathaway Grzelcyk-McAvoy

Lindholm-Carlo

Forbort-Orlov Swayman — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 30, 2023

The Bruins operated as if Swayman will start when they went through their morning skate on Sunday.

There has been some talk that Ullmark is battling an injury. Others believe his confidence is shot after he committed a huge blunder at the end of overtime in Game 5.

TKACHUK IN OVERTIME! Matthew Tkachuk capitalizes on Ullmark's tough turnover to win Game 5 for Florida!#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/kJjOXom44M — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 27, 2023

The Bruins went 24-6-4 with Swayman in net during the regular season. The 24-year-old allowed 2.27 goals per game, which ranked fourth in the NHL. Ullmark led the league with a 1.89 goals-against average, which was the best mark in the NHL. Boston went 40-6-1 with Ullmark, who is expected to win the Vezina Trophy.

Boston won 65 games and finished with 135 points this season. They are officially the best regular-season team in NHL history, but their incredible year will look a lot worse if they lose in the opening round of the playoffs.

While switching to a cold goalie in Game 7 of a playoff series is never ideal, the Stanley Cup favorite is clearly feeling backed into a corner.