Canadiens take big gamble with Carey Price in expansion draft

July 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Carey Price was the hero for the Montreal Canadiens during their Stanley Cup Final run this season. And yet the Canadiens are risking losing him in the expansion draft.

Price waived his no-move clause for the expansion draft, which will take place on Sunday. He did that so Montreal could protect Jake Allen from selection by the Seattle Kraken.

The Canadiens are gambling that Seattle will not want to pay the $11 million signing bonus Price is owed in September. Also of note is that Price waived his no-move clause on a conditional basis, strictly for the draft.

Price, 33, has played his entire career for the Canadiens. He posted a .901 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average during the regular season. He was even better in the postseason, with marks of .924 and 2.28.

