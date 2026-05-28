Cause of death revealed for Claude Lemieux

NHL veteran Claude Lemieux was found dead on Thursday at the age of 60, and new information says he died by suicide.

Lemieux, who played 21 seasons in the NHL, did not return home on Wednesday night. His son went to the family’s business — a furniture store in Lake Park, Fla., and found his dad in a rear warehouse around 3:00 a.m., according to TMZ Sports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they responded to a suicide attempt. The county’s medical office declined to release any records related to the death, citing privacy rules surrounding suicide cases.

Lemieux, who was known for being a tough guy on the ice, had just served as the torch carrier prior to Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes .

RIP Claude Lemieux



The legend carried the torch into the Bell Centre just a few days ago at Game 3 pic.twitter.com/tGb9tF5o48 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2026

Lemieux played for Montreal from 1983-1990. He then spent six seasons with the New Jersey Devils , five with the Colorado Avalanche , and he also spent time with Phoenix, Dallas and San Jose.

Lemieux won four Stanley Cups during his career. Lemieux won two titles with the Devils, and another with the Avalanche and Canadiens. He also won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995.