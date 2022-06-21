Charles Barkley shares how he scored VIP tickets for Stanley Cup Final

Charles Barkley has friends in high places.

Barkley was in attendance for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Turner Sports analyst actually joined ESPN for its coverage during the first intermission of the game.

In addition to being his usual funny self, Barkley provided a little hockey analysis. The 59-year-old, who is a well known hockey fan, also shared how he secured tickets to the game.

Barkley said he called NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to ask for tickets. Barkley said he wanted to watch his the Lightning play because he is friends with their coach, Jon Cooper.

“They got they butts kicked really good,” Barkley said of the Lightning. “(Game) 1 was a great game, (Game) 2 was awful. I was sitting around the house today and I called the commissioner and I said, ‘hey, can I get two tickets tonight?’ He says, ‘are you coming down?’ I said ‘if you get me two tickets, I’m coming down.'”

Sure enough, Barkley attended.

ESPN host Steve Levy seemed surprised that Barkley could just call up Bettman whenever he wants.

“I have his cell. You don’t have it, do you?” Barkley retorted.

This is exactly why some teams keep a few extra tickets on hand. You never know when a VIP is going to call up at the last minute and ask for tickets to a big game.