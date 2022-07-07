 Skip to main content
City of Chicago has viral social media reaction to Blackhawks-Senators trade

July 7, 2022
by Alex Evans
Alex DeBrincat looking away

Feb 23, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) in action during the game between the Stars and the Blackhawks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Blackhawks traded right winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, and the city of Chicago was apparently not happy about it.

The Senators acquired DeBrincat for the seventh and 39th overall picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, as well as a third-round pick in 2024.

After the deal was completed Thursday, the Blackhawks wrote a brief thank-you message to DeBrincat on Instagram.

“Thank you for everything Cat [heart emoji],” the team wrote.

The city of Chicago’s official Instagram account replied to the Blackhawks’ farewell message shortly after. “The Windy City” lived up to its nickname with a bitterly-cold reaction to the trade.

“L,” the account wrote.

“L” is short for “loss” and a common comment left by social media users when they disagree with something.

While it remains to be seen if the city’s description of the trade is accurate, the Blackhawks are losing a good player in DeBrincat. Since entering the NHL in 2017, the 24-year-old has scored the eighth-most goals (160) in the league, and has 147 assists and 307 total points. Last season, DeBrincat scored 41 goals (tied for the 13th-most in the NHL), and had 37 assists and 78 points in 82 games.

