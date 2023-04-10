 Skip to main content
Chris Chelios selling his Malibu beach-front home for $75 million

April 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
A look at the ocean through the inside of a house.

A look at the Pacific Ocean from inside the living room of Chris Chelios’ home in Malibu. Photo Courtesy of Mike Helfrich via TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Hockey Hall of Fame member Chris Chelios is selling his Malibu mansion for big-time money.

Chelios is listing his Paradise Cove beach home in Malibu for $75 million. The house overlooks the Pacific Ocean from the beach in Malibu. The main home features five bedrooms, while there is a guest home below that has a bedroom and kitchen.

The property includes multiple decks for outdoor living and enjoying the views. There is a pool and spa, workout area, and putting green. The entire lot spans 1.7 acres.

Chelios and his wife originally purchased the property for $6 million in 2003. The two are hoping to move closer to their grandchildren. They would like to buy a similar-type home on Lake Michigan if possible.

Chelios, 61, was a three-time Stanley Cup champion. The 11-time All-Star defenseman played for the Canadiens, Blackhawks, Red Wings and Thrashers. He also represented the U.S. in international play, winning a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

