Chris Chelios selling his Malibu beach-front home for $75 million

Hockey Hall of Fame member Chris Chelios is selling his Malibu mansion for big-time money.

Chelios is listing his Paradise Cove beach home in Malibu for $75 million. The house overlooks the Pacific Ocean from the beach in Malibu. The main home features five bedrooms, while there is a guest home below that has a bedroom and kitchen.

The property includes multiple decks for outdoor living and enjoying the views. There is a pool and spa, workout area, and putting green. The entire lot spans 1.7 acres.

Chelios and his wife originally purchased the property for $6 million in 2003. The two are hoping to move closer to their grandchildren. They would like to buy a similar-type home on Lake Michigan if possible.

Chelios, 61, was a three-time Stanley Cup champion. The 11-time All-Star defenseman played for the Canadiens, Blackhawks, Red Wings and Thrashers. He also represented the U.S. in international play, winning a silver medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics.