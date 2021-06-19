 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 18, 2021

Corey Perry gets bloodied on missed call, still celebrates with teammates

June 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Corey Perry bloody

Corey Perry did not let a bloody incident keep him from celebrating with his team on Friday night.

Perry was nailed by a high stick during overtime of his Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Semifinal at the Bell Centre.

The officials missed the call even though Perry’s face was bloodied.

Despite leaving to get treated, Perry still returned to celebrate with his teammates after Josh Anderson’s goal to win it.

That is dedication.

The Canadiens now lead the series 2-1 and have won nine of their last 10 games.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus