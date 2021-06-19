Corey Perry gets bloodied on missed call, still celebrates with teammates

Corey Perry did not let a bloody incident keep him from celebrating with his team on Friday night.

Perry was nailed by a high stick during overtime of his Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Semifinal at the Bell Centre.

Brutal missed call on Corey Perry. Bleeding and everything pic.twitter.com/16e44UNB0Z — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) June 19, 2021

The officials missed the call even though Perry’s face was bloodied.

Despite leaving to get treated, Perry still returned to celebrate with his teammates after Josh Anderson’s goal to win it.

A little blood didn't stop Corey Perry from being a part of the celebrations. #ItsOn pic.twitter.com/W4fPUjs8bZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 19, 2021

That is dedication.

The Canadiens now lead the series 2-1 and have won nine of their last 10 games.