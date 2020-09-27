Corey Perry, Joe Pavelski carrying offense as Stars win Game 5

The Dallas Stars outlasted the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in two overtimes of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Edmonton to extend the series to a sixth game, and they can thank Corey Perry and Joe Pavelski for the win.

Perry scored two goals — the first and the last — for Dallas in the victory. Pavelski scored in the third to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Here was Perry’s game-winner:

THE DALLAS STARS ARE NOT DONE YET! The double overtime winner forces Game 6. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/BQKiLOpu6d — #StanleyCup Final on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 27, 2020

The two veterans have been carrying Dallas’ offense and have combined for the team’s last six goals.

In the Game 4 5-4 overtime loss on Friday night, Pavelski and Perry scored the final three goals for the Stars. Pavelski had the second and fourth for Dallas in Game 4, while Perry had the third. Pavelski is up to 13 goals this postseason, compared to five for Perry.

Pavelski’s goal on Saturday carried some historical significance. The goal marked his 61st career NHL postseason goal, which is the most ever for a US-born player.

Goalie Anton Khudobin played a big role in the win and stopped 36 of 38 shots he faced.

The Lightning have a 3-2 series lead. Game 6 of the series will be on Monday night.