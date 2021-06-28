David Pastrnak shares heartbreaking news that newborn son died

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak shared some heartbreaking news on Monday morning.

In an Instagram post, Pastrnak revealed that his and girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson’s newborn son died last week. The baby, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, was born on June 17th and died six days later on June 23, Pastrnak says. You can see the crushing post below:

Pastrnak did not say how the baby died. He asked for “privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

The Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs roughly a week before Pastrnak and Rohlsson had their baby. It’s impossible to understand the range of emotions they must have experienced this month.

Pastrnak missed some time with injuries this season. He scored 20 goals and had 28 assists in 48 games after having 48 goals and 47 assists the year before. The 25-year-old had 7 goals and 8 assists in 11 playoff games.