#pounditWednesday, June 14, 2023

Drone video of Knights’ Stanley Cup celebration goes viral

June 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Drone footage shows the Knights celebrating after the Stanley Cup

The Las Vegas Knights pummeled the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night to win the Stanley Cup, and part of their celebration was captured with some great drone footage.

After the final horn sounded in the Knights’ 9-3 Game 5 victory, TNT aired a unique drone shot that showed Vegas players celebrating on one end of the ice. The vibe was a lot different on the other, where the Panthers gathered to console one another.

The Knights were founded in 2017, so it took them only seven years to win their first championship. Bruce Cassidy, who was fired by the Boston Bruins last year, led the team to a title in his first season as Vegas’ head coach.

Cassidy delivered a great line after he hoisted the Stanley Cup. The victory must have felt even sweeter for him after the Bruins dominated the regular season and were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.

