Bruce Cassidy had great line after winning Stanley Cup

Bruce Cassidy had a great line after winning the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night.

Cassidy was the coach of the Boston Bruins from 2016-2022. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019 but they lost, and he was fired after a disappointing first-round playoff series loss last year.

But guess what? Vegas hired Cassidy to be their head coach, and he led them to the Stanley Cup in his first season on the job.

Upon winning the Cup, Cassidy was interviewed by TNT and delivered a great line.

“I’m in the club now. I’m in the club, and they can’t kick you out,” Cassidy said.

Bruce Cassidy: “I’m in the club now. I’m in the club, and they can’t kick you out.” pic.twitter.com/sgY12HU1UM — Matt Porter (@mattyports) June 14, 2023

That is indeed true, and nobody can argue with it.

His time in Boston may have been marred by disappointment, but in Vegas, Cassidy is a champion. And apparently he gave the team exactly what they needed.