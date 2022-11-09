 Skip to main content
Evander Kane undergoes surgery after being cut by skate

November 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Evander Kane holding his wrist

Evander Kane underwent an emergency surgery on Tuesday night after being cut by a skate on his left arm.

Kane’s Edmonton Oilers were leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in the second period of their game. Kane was checked and lost his balance and fell to the ice. As Kane was down, Pat Maroon came over and cut Kane’s arm with his skate.

Kane skated away screaming about being cut. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

The Oilers said that Kane was in stable condition.

The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman was told that Kane will be fine.

Kane is in his second season with the Oilers and has 13 points in 14 games.

Evander Kane
