Evander Kane undergoes surgery after being cut by skate

Evander Kane underwent an emergency surgery on Tuesday night after being cut by a skate on his left arm.

Kane’s Edmonton Oilers were leading the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in the second period of their game. Kane was checked and lost his balance and fell to the ice. As Kane was down, Pat Maroon came over and cut Kane’s arm with his skate.

Scary scene as Evander Kane gets cut by the skate of Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/nnVmFrSRd0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2022

Kane skated away screaming about being cut. He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

The Oilers said that Kane was in stable condition.

The Athletic’s Daniel Nugent-Bowman was told that Kane will be fine.

Evander Kane update: “He’s going to be fine. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, though,” said an Oilers source. Kane is at a Tampa hospital. He’s going to have a picture taken on his wrist and will have surgery. He’s in stable condition. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) November 9, 2022

Kane is in his second season with the Oilers and has 13 points in 14 games.