Gabriel Landeskog pummels Brayden Schenn over hit on Rantanen

Gabriel Landeskog pummeled Brayden Schenn as revenge for a hit on Mikko Rantanen Monday night.

Landeskog’s Colorado Avalanche were facing Schenn’s St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. The game was scoreless midway through the first period when Schenn caught Rantanen with a trip. No penalty was called.

That set the stage for what came next.

Landeskog, the Avalanche captain, went right after Schenn and proceeded to beat him up.

Landeskog of course ended up in the penalty box, but it was worth it for him. That helped get his Avalanche going, as they quickly took a 1-0 lead. It could have been more if not for the great play by Jordan Binnington in net.

Now that’s how to send a message not to mess with one of your players.