Hockey world pays tribute after death of 31-year-old Jimmy Hayes

Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died unexpectedly on Monday, and the hockey community was left in a collective state of devastation.

Hayes was pronounced dead at his home in Milton, Mass., after first responders arrived at the scene on Monday morning. He was 31. The cause of death has not been released, but a law enforcement official told the Boston Globe that it was not considered suspicious.

Hayes had deep ties to the Boston area. He was a native of Dorchester, Mass., who played college hockey at Boston College and won a national title with the Eagles. He then spent two of his seven NHL seasons with the Boston Bruins, who expressed their condolences with several statements:

The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/j9W7CyxSGs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

A statement from Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney: pic.twitter.com/GxTWZ0f1l0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 23, 2021

Longtime Boston College hockey coach Jerry York also had extremely high praise for Hayes.

“Of all the kids I’ve coached, certainly in my top 5 as far as being enjoyable to coach, to hang in the locker room with,” Hayes told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe. “His off-ice contributions to our team, I marveled at so many different times.

“Really good player. Won championships. Played in the National Hockey League. But as a young guy, just an enjoyable person. A lot of it comes from his family. Unbelievable family.

“Great city kid, you know? Always had that city grind to him, that city tenacity.”

Hayes leaves behind a wife, Kristen, and two sons, Beau and Mac. The tributes from across the hockey world showed how well-liked he was.

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Jimmy was a beloved teammate who lit up the locker room with his laughter. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, his brother, Kevin, and the Hayes, Tkachuk, & Fitzgerald families. RIP, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/PfAl0I99T3 — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) August 23, 2021

A young dad with a beautiful family. Rest In Peace, Jimmy Hayes. https://t.co/PPjhaJGq3p — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 23, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Maple Leafs draft pick, Jimmy Hayes. Known for his character and kindness around the league, Jimmy will be dearly missed by all. Our thoughts are with the entire Hayes family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/T9lPlBBy0E — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 23, 2021

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jimmy Hayes. His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans. We’re proud of the memories he made in Chicago, including making his NHL debut in 2011. Sending our thoughts and prayers to his family pic.twitter.com/gP8357luB9 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 23, 2021

I am stunned at the loss so suddenly of Jimmy Hayes. He was such a character around the room, always up for a good time & kept everyone laughing. Wont ever forget this hilarious time in the #NJDevils locker room, prepping for a theme night. Just terribly tragic. RIP Broadway. pic.twitter.com/gjvj6jJb4t — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) August 23, 2021

Our deepest condolences go out the family and friends of Jimmy Hayes. Known around the league for his kindness and generosity, he will be greatly missed. Rest in peace Jimmy — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 23, 2021

We are heartbroken by the news of Jimmy Hayes' passing today. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates throughout hockey. pic.twitter.com/3aDDm4Q8Oi — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) August 23, 2021

In addition to the Bruins, Hayes also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils. He finished his career with 54 goals and 55 assists.