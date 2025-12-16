Igor Shesterkin had violent outburst after Rangers loss

The New York Rangers can’t seem to figure things out at home. On Monday, the Rangers suffered yet another loss in the Big Apple, as they absorbed a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the visiting Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

Rangers star netminder Igor Shesterkin did not hide his frustration over the contest’s outcome.

As he was making his way out of the ice, the Russian goalie violently slammed his stick into the wall, while teammate and Rangers center Sam Carrick was close behind.

Igor Shesterkin just DESTROYED his stick while heading off the ice after the Rangers 14th home loss of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/nOnoatQhrf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 16, 2025

Shesterkin’s outburst sums up the kind of night the Rangers had on the ice.

After a scoreless first period, the Ducks got on the board, thanks to a power play goal by Jackson LaCombe. But Matthew Robertson leveled the score at 1-1 with a goal several minutes later.

It all went downhill from there for the Rangers. In the third period, the Ducks scored not one, not two, but three goals, while New York came up empty on offense.

The lack of scoring support for Shesterkin was glaring, especially when considering that the Rangers failed to light the lamp in any of their four opportunities on the man advantage.

The loss dropped the Rangers to 16-14-4 overall and 4-9-3 in home games, so far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season.

Shesterkin allowed 3 goals on 25 shots faced for an updated season record of 13-11-3 to go with a 2.55 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.