Jack Eichel left bloody after being hit by puck near eye

Jack Eichel was left bloody after being hit by a pick near his left eye on Monday night.

Eichel was hanging out in the crease early in the third period of his Vegas Golden Knights’ game with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicolas Hague attempted a wrist shot that caught Eichel near his left eye.

Jack Eichel just hustled off the ice after the wrist shot hit him in the side of the face… scary#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/0IuRSOciGa — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) November 29, 2022

Eichel went down immediately, took off his helmet, and skated off the ice. A cut and some bleeding by his left eye was visible.

Eichel taking a puck to the visor goes to the locker room for repairs. pic.twitter.com/jNuRLyqlWq — HandsomeRob (@HndsomeRob) November 29, 2022

Eichel had six shots on goal in just over 19 minutes on the ice. Vegas was leading 2-1 at the time he got hurt.

The former No. 2 overall pick entered the game with 26 points in 23 games.