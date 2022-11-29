 Skip to main content
Jack Eichel left bloody after being hit by puck near eye

November 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jack Eichel skates away bloody

Jack Eichel was left bloody after being hit by a pick near his left eye on Monday night.

Eichel was hanging out in the crease early in the third period of his Vegas Golden Knights’ game with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicolas Hague attempted a wrist shot that caught Eichel near his left eye.

Eichel went down immediately, took off his helmet, and skated off the ice. A cut and some bleeding by his left eye was visible.

Eichel had six shots on goal in just over 19 minutes on the ice. Vegas was leading 2-1 at the time he got hurt.

The former No. 2 overall pick entered the game with 26 points in 23 games.

Jack Eichel
