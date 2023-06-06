Jack Eichel makes admission about Matthew Tkachuk’s monster hit
Jack Eichel offered a comment Monday night about Matthew Tkachuk’s monster hit on him during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas.
Tkachuk nailed Eichel with a huge check as the Vegas center was approaching the blue line during the second period. The hit caused Eichel to fall to the ice and lose his helmet.
Eichel exited the ice following the collision, and some of the Golden Knights players were not happy about the hit.
But Vegas won the game 7-2 over Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers, which may have taken some of the sting out of the hit for Eichel.
The 26-year-old, who had two assists in the game, admitted afterwards that Tkachuk’s hit was a clean one.
"He finishes what I saw was a clean check on me. It's a physical game. You're gonna get hit sometimes."
Eichel also acknowledged it was a “big hit.”
Eichel will have some time to rest up prior to Game 3, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday night in Florida. Vegas leads the series 2-0.