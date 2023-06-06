Jack Eichel makes admission about Matthew Tkachuk’s monster hit

Jack Eichel offered a comment Monday night about Matthew Tkachuk’s monster hit on him during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas.

Tkachuk nailed Eichel with a huge check as the Vegas center was approaching the blue line during the second period. The hit caused Eichel to fall to the ice and lose his helmet.

TKACHUK WITH A MAJOR HIT ON EICHEL 👀 pic.twitter.com/RF6vSF8WNG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 6, 2023

Eichel exited the ice following the collision, and some of the Golden Knights players were not happy about the hit.

But Vegas won the game 7-2 over Tkachuk’s Florida Panthers, which may have taken some of the sting out of the hit for Eichel.

The 26-year-old, who had two assists in the game, admitted afterwards that Tkachuk’s hit was a clean one.

"He finishes what I saw was a clean check on me. It's a physical game. You're gonna get hit sometimes." Jack Eichel on the Matthew Tkachuk hit in the 2nd period. pic.twitter.com/2E69Pjcv7C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 6, 2023

“He finishes what I saw was a clean check on me. It’s a physical game; you’re going to get hit sometimes,” Eichel said.

Eichel also acknowledged it was a “big hit.”

Eichel will have some time to rest up prior to Game 3, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday night in Florida. Vegas leads the series 2-0.