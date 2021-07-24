 Skip to main content
Video: Jack Hughes was so pumped after Devils drafted brother Luke

July 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

As expected, Luke Hughes was drafted in the first round of Friday’s NHL Entry Draft. Even better, he’s headed to the same organization as his older brother.

Luke became the third Hughes brother to be selected in the top ten of the draft. His older brother Quinn was the seventh pick in the 2018 draft, while Jack was the much-heralded first overall pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2019. The Devils had the fourth pick Friday, and when Luke fell to them, they opted to select the 17-year-old defenseman.

How pumped was Jack to hear that his team picked his brother? He could barely contain himself.

Jack looks even more excited than Luke does. Both knew Luke would be picked high in the draft, and there was a decent chance that he’d still be on the board at No. 4, but it was no sure thing the Devils would actually make him the selection.

Is this a better reaction than the one this football player had after being picked in the NFL Draft? That’s for you to decide.

