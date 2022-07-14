Hockey legend has funny tweet about NHL free agency

Jaromir Jagr had a decorated NHL career that spanned 24 seasons and included him playing until the age of 45. Even at age 50, he is still offering his services to any team that will listen.

Amid the beginning of the NHL’s free agency period Wednesday, Jagr tweeted a message for NHL general managers who are looking to add to their rosters.

“NHL GMs- I am also free agent, once again. 6,3 265 … 50 years old, slow, but strong and good hands,” Jagr wrote. “Can bring experience and like to play only home games. Call me anytime. Also as the owner of hockey club In Czech Liga [sic] -I am looking to sign a Defenseman No jokes,”

While the 50-year-old may be joking, he still plays professionally in the Czech Republic as owner and right winger of HC Kladno in the Czech Extraliga. In 43 games last season, Jagr scored eight goals and had 11 assists.

Jagr played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames during his NHL career. After 2008, the eight-time All-Star played three seasons in the international Kontinental Hockey League before returning to the NHL in 2011. Jagr currently has the second-most points in NHL history (1,921), the fourth-most goals (766) and the fifth-most assists (1,155).