Wild-Kraken game produces great scorebug graphic

Wednesday’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken produced a scorebug fans had been waiting for.

When the Wild and Kraken clashed in a game televised by TNT Sports, the network used the SEA-MIN abbreviations on the scorebug. If you say “seamin” in your head, you’ll get what makes it a silly but humorous joke.

i’ve waited for this moment for 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/nq3ZKuRo4S — nucko (@nucksmemes) March 20, 2025

Yes, folks on the internet love some sophomoric humor.

Some of the reactions to the scorebug post were great.

"What do you think, Smithers?"

"Women and Sea/Min don't mix"

"We already know what you think!" pic.twitter.com/NJ6hkn5jfJ — 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝘿𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@newbuzzcola) March 20, 2025

Those SEA MIN came out and beat us! pic.twitter.com/IVF3orr2qw — Garrett Brown (@GBlivingthelife) March 20, 2025

The only question is whether the SEA-MIN scorebug now replaces the Phillies-Pirates scorebug.