Wild-Kraken game produces great scorebug graphic

Wednesday’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken produced a scorebug fans had been waiting for.
When the Wild and Kraken clashed in a game televised by TNT Sports, the network used the SEA-MIN abbreviations on the scorebug. If you say “seamin” in your head, you’ll get what makes it a silly but humorous joke.
i’ve waited for this moment for 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/nq3ZKuRo4S— nucko (@nucksmemes) March 20, 2025
Yes, folks on the internet love some sophomoric humor.
Some of the reactions to the scorebug post were great.
"What do you think, Smithers?"— 𝙒𝙞𝙣𝙠 𝘿𝙞𝙣𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@newbuzzcola) March 20, 2025
"Women and Sea/Min don't mix"
"We already know what you think!" pic.twitter.com/NJ6hkn5jfJ
March 20, 2025
Those SEA MIN came out and beat us! pic.twitter.com/IVF3orr2qw— Garrett Brown (@GBlivingthelife) March 20, 2025
The only question is whether the SEA-MIN scorebug now replaces the Phillies-Pirates scorebug.