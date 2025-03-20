Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Wild-Kraken game produces great scorebug graphic

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

Wednesday’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken produced a scorebug fans had been waiting for.

When the Wild and Kraken clashed in a game televised by TNT Sports, the network used the SEA-MIN abbreviations on the scorebug. If you say “seamin” in your head, you’ll get what makes it a silly but humorous joke.

A Seattle vs Minnesota scorebug

Yes, folks on the internet love some sophomoric humor.

Some of the reactions to the scorebug post were great.

The only question is whether the SEA-MIN scorebug now replaces the Phillies-Pirates scorebug.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!