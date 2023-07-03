Jaromir Jagr chosen to participate in great Las Vegas street dance

Jaromir Jagr had quite the moment when he was hanging out on Freemont Street in Las Vegas recently.

The hockey legend shared a video to his Twitter account Sunday that showed him participating in a street performance on Freemont Street in downtown Las Vegas. Jagr was selected to join a handful of other men who were tasked with following a performer to make a coordinated dance.

Standing out in front of the Four Queens hotel, Jagr dance rhytmically along with the other tourists, even doing some sexual poses.

😀😀😀 when you walk by the show in Las Vegas and you are the tallest, they pick you and you become a part of the show😀😀😀 not a good feeling😀 pic.twitter.com/G0m7vxAJzw — Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) July 2, 2023

Do you think any of them had any idea they were dancing next to one of the greatest hockey players ever? Probably not, and that’s what makes the video even better.