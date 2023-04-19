 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 18, 2023

Jets’ Morgan Barron returns to game after getting 75 stitches following skate to face

April 18, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Morgan Barron comes out

There is no questioning Morgan Barron’s toughness.

Barron was cut above the eye after being pushed from behind into Laurent Brossoit’s skate during a scramble in front of the net during Game 1 of his Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at Barron getting cut.

The incident occurred midway through the first period. Barron received at least 75 stitches for a cut above his right eye and returned to the team’s bench a period later.

Barron ended up playing 16 shifts. He credited the team’s medical staff for doing a good job stitching him up.

“They did a great job stitching me up and, obviously, it missed my eye. I was glad it didn’t get me in a real bad spot, but they did a great job fixing me up,” Barron said after the game, via Jets reporter Mike McIntyre.

The Jets got two goals from Adam Lowry and won 5-1.

Article Tags

Morgan BarronNHL playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus