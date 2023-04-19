Jets’ Morgan Barron returns to game after getting 75 stitches following skate to face

There is no questioning Morgan Barron’s toughness.

Barron was cut above the eye after being pushed from behind into Laurent Brossoit’s skate during a scramble in front of the net during Game 1 of his Winnipeg Jets’ first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Morgan Barron has gone down the tunnel after suffering a cut to his face from the skate of Laurent Brossoit during a scramble in front of the net. pic.twitter.com/MwXUMFMIbX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 19, 2023

Here is a closer look at Barron getting cut.

Wild scene in Vegas where Chandler Stephenson pushes Morgan Barron‘s head into Laurent Brossoit skate… Barron off for stitches, lucky to have both eye balls. pic.twitter.com/3U4M6MbycS — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) April 19, 2023

The incident occurred midway through the first period. Barron received at least 75 stitches for a cut above his right eye and returned to the team’s bench a period later.

Barron ended up playing 16 shifts. He credited the team’s medical staff for doing a good job stitching him up.

#NHLJets Morgan Barron here in Vegas on skate cut, 75+ stitches, returning to game. “They did a great job stitching me up and, obviously, it missed my eye. I was glad it didn’t get me in a real bad spot, but they did a great job fixing me up.” pic.twitter.com/d4HK5rlwxB — Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) April 19, 2023

“They did a great job stitching me up and, obviously, it missed my eye. I was glad it didn’t get me in a real bad spot, but they did a great job fixing me up,” Barron said after the game, via Jets reporter Mike McIntyre.

The Jets got two goals from Adam Lowry and won 5-1.