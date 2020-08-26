Logan Couture says he was sucker-punched for mentioning Donald Trump

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture says he was sucker-punched in Toronto on Tuesday night for talking politics.

Couture wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that he talked about voting for the Republican Party and “mentioned Donald Trump by name.” While he didn’t provide many details, he claims he was punched for sharing his thoughts.

I spent last night in Toronto Ontario. I talked about voting for the Republican Party, and I mentioned Donald Trump by name. I was sucker punched. Is this really what we are coming to? If you vote you are a villain? Man this world is so wrong — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) August 26, 2020

Sharks forward Evander Kane spoke out about racism back in May, and Couture offered his thoughts in support of his teammate.

My thoughts. Sorry if this offends anyone. All love pic.twitter.com/9BbktIrxqd — Logan Couture (@Logancouture) May 30, 2020

The Sharks had a down season and were not part of the NHL restart after finishing 29-41-5. Couture had 16 goals and 23 assists.