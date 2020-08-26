 Skip to main content
Logan Couture says he was sucker-punched for mentioning Donald Trump

August 26, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Logan Couture

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture says he was sucker-punched in Toronto on Tuesday night for talking politics.

Couture wrote on Twitter Wednesday morning that he talked about voting for the Republican Party and “mentioned Donald Trump by name.” While he didn’t provide many details, he claims he was punched for sharing his thoughts.

Sharks forward Evander Kane spoke out about racism back in May, and Couture offered his thoughts in support of his teammate.

The Sharks had a down season and were not part of the NHL restart after finishing 29-41-5. Couture had 16 goals and 23 assists.

