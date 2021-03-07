Look: Maple Leafs pay tribute to Walter Gretzky with puck setup

Saturday marked the funeral and memorial for Walter Gretzky, who died on Thursday at the age of 82.

Walter was the father of five children, including son Wayne, who is recognized as the greatest hockey player ever. Wayne often credited his father for turning him into the player he became through great mental and physical coaching.

Walter was beloved in Canada and received numerous tributes. This one came from the Maple Leafs, which arranged pucks in warmups to spell out Walter’s name.

The Leafs were in Vancouver for their game, and visiting locker room attendant Johnny Stewart shared the photo:

For Mr Gretzky pic.twitter.com/aQ58racmDZ — Johnny Stewart (@CanadianClubby) March 7, 2021

In the Gretzky family’s hometown of Brantford, Ontario, residents tapped hockey sticks on the ground as the funeral procession made its way from the church.

Brantford residents pay tribute to Walter Gretzky by tapping their hockey sticks on the ground as the funeral procession made its way from the church pic.twitter.com/tqrK6sxAFS — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) March 6, 2021

Wayne eulogized his father as the perfect dad. The loss of Walter will be felt throughout Canada and the hockey world.

Here is a nice video on Walter Gretzky.