4 Nations star Matthew Tkachuk gets bad injury news

There is some rough injury news surrounding Matthew Tkachuk.

The Florida Panthers announced on Monday that Tkachuk will miss the rest of the regular season due to a groin injury. Panthers general manager Bill Zito told reporters the team hopes to get Tkachuk back for the playoffs.

“Matthew is going to be out for an extended period of time, and we hope to get him back for the playoffs,” Zito said.

Tkachuk represented the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off exhibition tournament that took place when the NHL’s All-Star Game would typically have been held. He and brother Brady Tkachuk were stars for the US team who literally fought for the country during games. But Matthew got hurt during the event. He missed the US’ pool play game against Sweden and then only played 6:47 of the team’s championship game loss to Canada.

Tkachuk has missed all of Florida’s games since the 4 Nations Face-Off ended and the NHL regular season resumed. He was placed on long-term injured reserve on Sunday.

Tkachuk, 27, has 57 points in 52 games this season. He helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup last season in what was just his second season with the team.

Tkachuk was one of four Panthers players who participated in the 4 Nations event, though he got the worst end of the injury situation.