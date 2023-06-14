Matthew Tkachuk suffered major injury during Stanley Cup Final

Matthew Tkachuk was unable to play in the deciding Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, and now we know why.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice revealed after the team got smashed 9-3 in Game 5 on Tuesday night to lose the series to the Vegas Golden Knights that Tkachuk suffered a broken sternum in Game 3.

Tkachuk likely suffered the injury after a big hit from Keegan Kolesar.

A real-time replay of the hit by Kolesar on Tkachuk. Tkachuk went to the Panthers' locker room shortly after the hit, and hasn't returned since. pic.twitter.com/9E1f9AOeaG — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) June 9, 2023

Maurice said in his postgame interview that Tkachuk was one of a few Panthers players who were battling major injuries.

Maurice says Tkachuk fractured his sternum in Game 3 and that he’s one of 4 guys with broken bones. He said he needed help getting dressed for Game 4, but still powered through to play a bit. By Game 5, he just couldn’t do anymore. “He’ll be fine,” Maurice said. Warrior. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) June 14, 2023

Tkachuk played through his fractured sternum in Game 3, scoring late in the game to tie things and send it to overtime, where Florida won their only game of the series. He played in Game 4 as well, but was unable to play in Game 5.

Tkachuk had a career-best 109 points during the regular season and was a monster for the Panthers in the postseason.