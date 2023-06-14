 Skip to main content
Matthew Tkachuk suffered major injury during Stanley Cup Final

June 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Matthew Tkachuk leans forward

Dec 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) takes his position on the ice prior to a face-off during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Tkachuk was unable to play in the deciding Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night, and now we know why.

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice revealed after the team got smashed 9-3 in Game 5 on Tuesday night to lose the series to the Vegas Golden Knights that Tkachuk suffered a broken sternum in Game 3.

Tkachuk likely suffered the injury after a big hit from Keegan Kolesar.

Maurice said in his postgame interview that Tkachuk was one of a few Panthers players who were battling major injuries.

Tkachuk played through his fractured sternum in Game 3, scoring late in the game to tie things and send it to overtime, where Florida won their only game of the series. He played in Game 4 as well, but was unable to play in Game 5.

Tkachuk had a career-best 109 points during the regular season and was a monster for the Panthers in the postseason.

Matthew TkachukNHL playoffs 2023
