 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, May 24, 2023

Matthew Tkachuk is having a legendary postseason for the Panthers

May 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Matthew Tkachuk leans forward

Dec 21, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) takes his position on the ice prior to a face-off during the first period against the New Jersey Devils at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers on Wednesday beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, and they wouldn’t be there without Matthew Tkachuk.

The 25-year-old winger scored twice in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, continuing his hot play. He scored a power play goal in the first period to put Florida up 2-0. Then he scored again on the power play with five seconds left in regulation to lift Florida to a 4-3 victory.

The game-winning goals have been a trend for Tkachuk this postseason.

In 16 games this postseason for the Panthers, Tkachuk has 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists). He’s scored three winning goals in overtime, not to mention his goal with five seconds left in Game 4 against Carolina.

The Panthers acquired Tkachuk in a trade with the Flames last year. Boy does Calgary look bad for dealing him away. He has been a complete star so far, and the Panthers still have the Stanley Cup Final to go for him to add to his memorable postseason.

Article Tags

Matthew TkachukNHL playoffs 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus