Matthew Tkachuk is having a legendary postseason for the Panthers

The Florida Panthers on Wednesday beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, and they wouldn’t be there without Matthew Tkachuk.

The 25-year-old winger scored twice in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday, continuing his hot play. He scored a power play goal in the first period to put Florida up 2-0. Then he scored again on the power play with five seconds left in regulation to lift Florida to a 4-3 victory.

MATTHEW TKACHUK, ARE YOU KIDDING?! 😱😱😱 HE SCORES WITH 4 SECONDS LEFT IN REGULATION AND SENDS FLORIDA TO THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/Om5qu9d1T7 — NHL (@NHL) May 25, 2023

The game-winning goals have been a trend for Tkachuk this postseason.

In 16 games this postseason for the Panthers, Tkachuk has 21 points (9 goals, 12 assists). He’s scored three winning goals in overtime, not to mention his goal with five seconds left in Game 4 against Carolina.

Matthew Tkachuk this postseason: •16 games

•9 goals

•12 assists, 9 primary

•3 overtime winners + tonight’s buzzer beater

•37 high danger chances of his own via NST

•38 scoring chances set up for teammates via me

•Panthers up 14-5 with him on ice at 5v5 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) May 25, 2023

The Panthers acquired Tkachuk in a trade with the Flames last year. Boy does Calgary look bad for dealing him away. He has been a complete star so far, and the Panthers still have the Stanley Cup Final to go for him to add to his memorable postseason.